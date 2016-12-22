New gift ups Maimonides School Science Center campaign to 40% of goal

ALBANY–The Maimonides Hebrew Day School (MHDS) has announced receipt of a Community Foundation Michaelson Family Fund grant of $3,400 toward its planned new science and innovation center. The school seeks to raise $360,000, and hass nearly 40% of that goal, according to Rabbi Israel Rubin, head of school.

Plans for the science center will include adding a new wing onto the 404 Partridge St. building, providing expanded lab and instructional space for students K-12. The new facility will also feature centers for circuit-building, biology, chemistry, physics and computer programming. Some of the larger investments will be new lab equipment and furniture, as well as infrastructure for computing.

“The new science and innovation center will allow all the students to use updated equipment and learn the latest science curricula, according to the rabbi. “Living in our rapidly changing technology world, this cutting edge lab upgrade will enable students to acquire skills for the tech world of today,” said Rubin.

Theodore Levin, an electrical engineer at Albany Nanotech and a MHDS board member, explained, “Our new science center will fulfill the latest NY State STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) standards. These (NGSS) New Generation Science standards emphasize an engaged, content-rich curriculum with real-world applications.

“There’s new emphasis on engineering; Our new science wing will have engineering features, like electronic circuitry and computing. We want to step beyond canned science demos to give our students real, hands-on science experiences” added Levin.

The MHDS Board of Trustees launched the fund-raising campaign in October.

The Community Foundation grant of $3,400 will help the school to reach its goal of matching a current challenge grant of $150,000, according to Rubin. Every dollar raised up to that level will be matched by donor.

The rabbi invites those interested in reviewing the school’s lab expansion plans, or interested in the school itself, to call him at 518-423-4103 or e-mail, maimonidesschool@gmail.com.