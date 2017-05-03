NYC Broadway Voices program scheduled for Temple Emanuel on May 3

KINGSTON–Congregation Emanuel will present “NYC Broadway Voices On The Hudson” Sunday, May 7, at 3 p.m. with an encore of tunes from shows past and present. The temple is located at 243 Albany Ave.

The review will feature Meghann Dreyfuss and Gerard Salvador from the cast of “Mamma Mia!” as well as the world premier of “Hazel: a Musical Maid in America”; Leland Burnett featured soloist at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center; Leah Zepel from the cast of “Mamma Mia!,” and Rob Preuss, musical director of “Mamma Mia!,” and piano 1 for “Phantom of the Opera.”

Attendees can meet and greet the artists following the show with a cocktail and hors d’oeuvres reception in the lobby.

General admission is $50, $35 for seniors, $25 for students and children under 13 are free. The reception is an additional $25.

Tickets are available from the congregation office, 845-338-4271, or templeemanuel@hvc.rr.com.