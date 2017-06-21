Ohav Shalom to present ‘A Feminine Ending’ June 25 – 29; Barbecue with June 25 performance

ALBANY–The Noodle Pudding Players will present “A Feminine Ending” by Sarah Treem at the Ohav Shalom Synagogue, 113 New Krumkill Rd., Albany, June 25 – 29. The play will be presented with a 3 p.m. matinee on Sunday, June 25, and evening performances at 7 p.m. The Sunday evening show will feature an optional barbecue dinner option starting at 5:30 p.m.

Michelle Ungerman Sanders, an Ohav Shalom congregant, will direct the play, which relates the fictional story of Amanda Blue, a recent graduate of a conservatory with a rocker boyfriend on the brink of stardom. She answers her mother’s distress call about her mom’s marital crises and finds that her own life plans are less clear than she had thought. Organizers indicate that the show has mature themes.

The cast consists of Lauren Bobersky, a member of Congregation Ohav Shalom, Aileem Penn, Michele Marchese, Paul Murphy and Vincent Lounello.

Tickets are $12 /students and seniors and $15 for adults. The dinner option is $35 for show and meal. Reservations for the June 25 barbecue and play option may be obtained by contacting Nancy Pandolfo, nancy@ohavshalom.com.