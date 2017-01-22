Our next print edition will be February 2.
Our next Enews will be January 26.

Opinion: Obama’s self-revealing final act

By Charles Krauthammer Opinion writer January 19
The Washington Post – Barack Obama did not go out quietly. His unquiet final acts were, in part, overshadowed by a successor who refused to come in quietly and, in part, by Obama’s own endless, sentimental farewell tour. But there was nothing nostalgic or sentimental about Obama’s last acts. Two of them were simply shocking.
Perhaps we should have known. At the 2015 White House correspondents’ dinner, he joked about whether he had a bucket list: “Well, I have something that rhymes with bucket list.”

Turns out, he wasn’t kidding. Commuting the sentence of Chelsea Manning, one of the great traitors of our time, is finger-in-the-eye willfulness. Obama took 28 years off the sentence of a soldier who stole and then released through WikiLeaks almost half a million military reports plus a quarter-million State Department documents.

To read the complete story, please click here.

Byjwadmin
On January 21, 2017
Opinion
0
0
Tags:, ,

Related Articles

0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*