Oregon eclipse tourists greeted by anti-Semitic banners on overpass

A family driving north from California to see Monday’s solar eclipse from Oregon found hatred on the freeway Saturday morning after they entered the northwestern state.

Beth and Michael Dershowitz and their kids saw the first banner south of Eugene. It said: “UNJEW HUMANITY.”

They felt shaken, Dershowitz wrote in an email.

Then they saw three more just south of Salem, facing south on an I-5 overpass. Two of them read “Eclipse Whitey” and “Jewish Financing Available.”

Michael Dershowitz wanted to confront the men behind the banners, his wife wrote, but he didn’t because she feared for her children’s safety.

The father took a photo instead.

To read the complete story, please click here.