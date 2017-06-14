Pamela Becker to address benefit for Jeremy’s Circle

Jeremy’s Circle, which helps children in Israel who are living with a cancer patient in their families, or who have suffered a cancer loss, will hold a benefit party and auction at the Glennpeter Jewelers Diamond Center at 1544 Central Ave., Albany, on Monday, June 19, at 5:30 p.m. Kosher food and various entertainment will be featured.

Capital District native Pamela Becker founded Jeremy’s Circle upon the death of her husband Jeremy. Friends of Pamela and Jeremy had provided support to their three small children during Jeremy’s illness. This was a time, as Pamela has put it, when the number of parents in the home declined from two to one-half. Jeremy was too ill to parent and Pamela was preoccupied with caring for Jeremy. Jeremy’s Circle was established to help fill a similar void in the lives of others.

Jeremy’s Circle conducts several “fun days” for children each year. It also offers programming for teenagers and facilitates, with nonprofit partners, free birthday parties, one-on-one mentoring and social worker-run workshops for parents while the children play during the fun days.

Since its founding, Jeremy’s Circle has grown from serving 15 families to helping about 350 families throughout Israel. The growth in both number of families and geographical area served has led to a growth in the need for support. In recognition of her work with Jeremy’s Circle, Becker was cited as one of 68 outstanding women in Israel by the Times of Israel.

This year, the list of auction items has expanded. In particular, a large number of cultural opportunities — theater, music, dance, museums — will be available in the Capital Region and in the Berkshires. There also is a large list of child-friendly entertainment — go carts, water slides, miniature golf, trampolines, laser tag. A full list is available on the Jeremy’s Circle website www.jeremyscircle.org.

The suggested minimum donation for attending the party is $36 per person. With the party sponsored by the Glennpeter Jewelers, donations will entirely benefit Jeremy’s Circle, according to organizers.

Those who wish to attend or with questions may contact Jean or Martin Becker at 427-1967 or beckermartin@hotmail.com.