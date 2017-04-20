Panel on refugee crisis to discuss a Jewish response

NORTH ADAMS, Mass.–Congregation Beth Israel, 53 Lois St., North Adams, will present, on April 20, 7:30 p.m., an up close look at the current refugee crisis. The program is open to the community free of charge.

Joanna Slater, journalist for the Toronto Globe and Mail, will discuss f the current flight of refugees across Europe. She will also reflect on the role of journalists in bringing the refugee crisis to light.

Deirdre Griffin, director of the New American Program of the Jewish Family Service of Western Mass., will review plans to bring 50 Syrian refugees to the Berkshires, and discuss the program status.

Suzanne Graver, professor emerita of Williams College and chairwoman of the congregation’s speakers committee, will discuss how rabbis, synagogues, and Jewish agencies and journals have been taking to heart the Torah’s 36 commandments to welcome the stranger.

Information may be obtained by calling 413-663-5830.