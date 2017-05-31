Photographer  Kalischer to attend opening of exhibit “Between Past and Future: Clemens Kalischer’s Vermont”

Photojournalist Clemens Kalischer will attend the opening of the exhibition, “Between Past and Future: Clemens Kalischer’s Vermont” on Saturday, June 3, 3 to 5 p.m. at the Bennington Museum, 75 Main St., Bennington. The program is free and open to the public. The exhibit continues through Sept. 4.

Born in Germany in 1921, Clemens Kalischer fled with his family to France in 1933 and escaped to the United States in 1942. A self-taught photographer, the images that first made his reputation were photographs of fellow refugees arriving in New York after the war, and graphic, modernist evocations of streets and buildings. But Kalischer’s heart was not in the city, and in 1951 he moved to Stockbridge, Mass. Here he focused on creating photo essays of the people he had encountered in the rural and urban areas of India, Israel, Europe, the American South, as well as New England.

Kalischer often came to Vermont seeking material and in this exhibition 30 images including some taken during six decades of photographing the Marlboro Music Festival will be featured. Some are from his Peacham series in which people are documented in their daily struggles on the land or in the factory.

Kalischer’s work appears in the permanent collections the Library of Congress, the International Center of Photography and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. He has exhibited at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City, the Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv, and the site of the former Nordhausen concentration camp in Germany near where he grew up.