Pipers list Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk for Elm Avenue Town Park, Delmar on Sept. 10

ALBANY– The annual Capital District Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk to benefit The Lustgarten Foundation will be held on Sunday, Sept. 10, at the Elm Avenue Town Park in Delmar. Registration begins at 8 a.m. for the 10:15 walk.

The goal of the 14th annual walk is to raise awareness of the disease and to help fund Lustgarten Foundation-supported research for a cure.

Neil and Shari Piper, congregants of Ohav Shalom Synagogue in Albany, and their committee, are hosts of the walk.

Pancreatic cancer claimed the life of Neil’s mother, brother, sister and uncle. The Pipers decided to turn their grief into action and started the walk in association with the Lustgarten Foundation, which directs 100% of all funds raised to research.

The 1.2-mile handicap accessible, stroller friendly, pet friendly walk will honor the memory of those lost, celebrating their lives, and by fund-raising. The family program will include a pick-a-prize auction; a 50/50 raffle; a pet parade; free donuts and beverages; an information area; purple hair extensions; 10-minute chair massages; entertainment by The Puppet People; and live music by Code Blue. The program ends at noon.

The Pipers told The Jewish World that pancreatic cancer is the fourth leading cause of cancer deaths in men and women in the

United States. It is more common in Jews than in the general population. According to Johns Hopkins,the Pipers report, this increased risk is greater in Ashkenazi Jews than it is in Sephardic Jews. While this could be due to a variety of factors such as diet and cigarette smoking, evidence suggests that a significant portion of the increased risk in individuals of Ashkenazi Jewish descent has a genetic basis. Scientists at Johns Hopkins are working to identify these genes and are developing therapies that specifically target cancer cells with mutations common in pancreatic cancers in the Ashkenazi Jewish population.

Information on the foundation is at www.lustgarten.org/.

Registration for the local walk is at Albany Capital District Walk.

The Pipers at info@albanypcrwalk.org can provide details. Shari Piper may be reached at 518-475-1200.