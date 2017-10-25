Poker fund-raiser set for Albany Center

ALBANY–The Sidney Albert Albany Jewish Community Center will host the third annual Mohawk Honda WSOP Seat Qualifier on Sunday, Oct. 29, at 12 p.m. All of the money raised during the afternoon poker tournament will support the Center’s senior programs, according to Adam Chaskin, Center executive director. The Center is at 340 Whitehall Rd., Albany.

The doors open at 10:30 a.m. A tutorial table will be available for those inexperienced with poker and No-Limit Texas Holdem.

Professional dealers and food are provided. The winner of the poker tournament will win a seat at the 2018 World Series of Poker in Las Vegas. All of the 10 individuals at the final table will receive prizes.

The buy in is $200 at the door and registration is available at www.albanyjcc.org/poker.