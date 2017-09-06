Prof. Clemens Leonhard to review Pesach seder at Colonie Town Library on Sept.12

ALBANY– Prof. Clemens Leonhard, a specialist in Jewish liturgy and Jewish influences on early Christian liturgy, will look at Pesach in a program entitled, “ Is This Meal Different From All Other Meals?” The Tuesday, Sept. 12, program, at the William K. Sanford Town Library, 629 Albany Shaker Rd., Loudonville, will review food and ritual in the early seder. The 2017 Colonie Jewish Community Association Lecture, presented by the Judaic Studies Program at the University at Albany, will be held from 6-7:30 p.m.

Leonhard will explore the seder in its Greek and Roman context, and discuss the roles of the scholarly discussions among the sages, memory of the Temple, and liturgy played in the festive meal.

Leonhard is professor of liturgical studies at the University of Münster in Germany.