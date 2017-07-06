Quentin Tarantino gets engaged to Israeli singer Daniela Pick

NEW YORK CITY (JTA) – Quentin Tarantino has become engaged to an Israeli singer, Daniela Pick.The famed director and the 33-year-old musician and model, the daughter of Israeli singer and songwriter Tzvika Pick, were recently engaged in Los Angeles, Ynet News reported.

“It’s true, we’re very happy and very excited,” Pick told Ynet of the engagement.

The couple started dating in 2009 when the 54-year-old Tarantino was visiting Israel to promote his movie “Inglorious Basterds.” They later broke up, but were seen together again in 2016, according to Ynet.

Tarantino, who is of Italian, English and Irish ancestry, won the Academy Award for best screenplay for “Django Unchained” and “Pulp Fiction” while directing both films.