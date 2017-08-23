Rabbi Dan Ornstein to review book at library on Aug. 29

ALBANY–Rabbi Dan Ornstein, spiritual leader at Ohav Shalom Synagogue, 113 New Krumkill Rd., Albany, will discuss The People and the Books: 18 Classics of Jewish Literature by Adam Kirsch

on Tuesday, Aug. 29 from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Free and open to the public, the program will be held at the Albany Public Library in its Washington Ave. branch. Light refreshments will be served.

The book explores 18 classic texts, including the biblical books of Deuteronomy and Esther, the philosophy of Maimonides, the autobiography of the medieval businesswoman Glückel of Hameln, and the Zionist manifestoes of Theodor Herzl.

This event is sponsored by Friends of the Albany Public Library. Information may be obtained by calling 518-331-0160.