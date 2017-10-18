Rabbi Gary Zola to discuss Rabbi Isaac Wise at Beth Emeth Oct. 20 Shabbat

ALBANY–Rabbi Gary Zola, executive director of the Jacob Marcus Center of the American Jewish Archives at the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in Cincinnati, will speak on Friday, Oct. 20, at Beth Emeth, 100 Academy Rd. as part of the congregation’s 180 anniversary celebration. Zola will discuss the congregation’s first rabbi, Isaac Mayer Wise, the early history of the Reform Movement and how Beth Emeth was an early influence on the movement. Zola’s remarks at 7:15 p.m. will be preceded by a 5:30 p.m. Shabbat service and 6:15 dinner.

Under Zola’s leadership, the physical home of the American Jewish Archives (AJA) has tripled in size and houses electronic classrooms, distance learning centers, and public exhibition galleries. In his academic capacity, Zola edits The Marcus Center’s award-winning biannual publication, The American Jewish Archives Journal—one of only two academic periodicals focusing on the total historical experience of American Jewry. In 2006, Zola became the first American Jewish historian and the first American rabbi to receive appointment to the Academic Advisory Council of the congressionally recognized Abraham Lincoln Bicentennial Commission. In April 2011, he was appointed by President Obama to the Commission for the Preservation of American Heritage Abroad.

The cost of the dinner is $18 for adults; admission for children is free. Dinner registration may be made online at bethemethalbany.org. Deb Sokoler at dsokoler@bethemethalbany.org or 436-9761, ext.230 can provide details.