Rabbi Gulack to review Fields of Exile at AJCC Book Mavens session on June 14

ALBANY–Rabbi Susan Gulack will review Nora Gold’s Fields of Exile, a 2015 Canadian Jewish Literary Award winner at the Albany Jewish Community Center’s senior adult program Book Mavens session, open to the community, on Wednesday, June 14. The 3 -4:30 p.m. program will be held in the Albany JCC’s Massry Senior Center, 340 Whitehall Rd. The novel looks at the ambivalences of Jewish life in the diaspora.

Gulack is chaplain with the NYS Dept. of Corrections, CDPC and Stratton VA Medical Center.

Sixty-Plus Dining is available following the book talk at 4:45 p.m. Reservations for dinner will be taken until 9:30 a.m. the day of the meal. The Albany JCC’s senior adult office can provide details at 438-6651, ext. 112, claires@albanyjcc.org.