Rabbi Markowitz to review the world’s double standard when it comes to Israel

CLIFTON PARK– Rabbi Dr. Chanan Markowitz will discuss “Why Does Europe Impose A Double Standard Only On Israel And No Other Country In The World?” on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 10 a.m. at Beth Shalom of Clifton Park. The lecture is free and open to the community.

Today nationalism in the vast majority of countries of the world is admired and accepted, according to Markowitz. Yet, only Zionism, the Jewish nationalism, is regarded as racism, according to Markowitz.

Markowitz will discuss the reasons for the double standard.

He asks, “Is there anything Israel and world Jewry can do to change the image of Israel in the eyes of the world?”

The Beth Shalom office at 371-0608 has details.