Rabbi Ron Kronish to review interreligious dialogue as ‘First Thursday’ lecturer Oct. 19

SCHENECTADY–Congregation Gates of Heaven will begin the 2017-2018 season of its free First Thursday Adult Ed Talks on Thursday, Oct. 19, with a talk by Rabbi Dr. Ron Kronish. Kronish will discuss his new book, The Other Peace Process: Interreligious Dialogue, A View From Jerusalem at 7 p.m. at the temple, 852 Ashmore Ave., Schenectady.

Drawing on personal experiences and encounters, Kronish describes the theory and practice of interreligious dialogue, education, and action in Israel and Palestine in the context of the political peace process as well as the peace-building processes and programs which occur in Israel and the region.

Kronish is the founding director of the Interreligious Coordinating Council in Israel (ICCI) and through his 25 years of service to this organization became a leader in the interreligious dialogue in Israel and internationally, according to organizers.

Kronish was educated at Brandeis University, Hebrew Union College Jewish Institute of Religion, NY, and the Harvard Graduate School of Education. He has published articles and essays on Jewish politics, faith communities, and peace building in Israel, as well as on education, culture, and contemporary issues in America. He blogs for the Times of Israel and the Huffington Post.

First Thursday Adult Ed Talks will feature a variety of guest speakers and topics. The talks are scheduled for the first Thursday, in most cases, of each month from October through May from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The dates for programs are 10/19, 11/2, 12/7, 1/4/, 2/1, 3/1, 4/12, and 5/3. Joselin Linder will be the guest speaker on Thursday, Nov. 2. A few will not be held on the first Thursday of the month due to holidays. The sessions, facilitated by Rabbi Matt Cutler and Arnie Rotenberg, director of congregational Jewish living, are free and open to the public and held at the temple. Each talk is free-standing. No reservations are needed and refreshments will be served. Arnie Rotenberg at 518-374-8173 can provide details.