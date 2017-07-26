Red Cross blood shortage continues; $5 Target eGiftCard may be available for those who give

ALBANY­– A critical summer blood shortage exists according to the American Red Cross, Thousands of people have responded to the emergency call for blood and platelet donations issued by the in early July, but there continues to be a shortage. Eligible donors of all types are urgently needed.

Blood products are still being distributed to hospitals as fast as donations are coming in, so more donations are needed to meet patient needs and replenish the blood supply. “The blood supply is like a cell phone battery, it constantly needs recharging,” said Patty Corvaia, communications manager of the New York-Penn Blood Services Region. “We sincerely appreciate those who have responded to the call to help save lives and encourage those who haven’t to consider rolling up a sleeve and give the gift of life. It only takes about an hour but can mean a lifetime for patients.”

Nearly 61,000 fewer blood donations than needed were given through the Red Cross in May and June, prompting the emergency call for donations in early July. The shortfall was the equivalent of the Red Cross not receiving any blood donations for more than four days. To schedule an appointment to donate, use the Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800- RED CROSS (1-800- 733-2767). Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help reduce the time it takes to donate.

As a thank you, those who come out to give blood or platelets with the Red Cross July 26 through Aug. 31 will be e-mailed a $5 Target eGiftCard™.