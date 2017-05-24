Sam Korotkin receives Emmy award

Sam (Samuel Aaron) Korotkin, son of Albany native Bruce (and Deborah) Korotkin, and grandson of the late Sylvia and Arthur Korotkin (retired senior partner of Urbach, Kahn & Werlin CPAs) was recently awarded a New York State Emmy Award.

Sam Korotkin, a senior videographer with Buffalo’s Pegula Sports and Entertainment (PS&E), which is the parent company of the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres, was one of a team of winners in the category of “Sports: Interview/Discussion.”

Korotkin is an honors graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and Buffalo’s Nichols School. After college he worked in Memphis for WMC-TV, the NBC affiliate, as a sports reporter, producer and anchor prior to his employment with PS&E.

Bruce Korotkin received the Albany Jewish Federation Young Men’s Leadership Award in 1984, but then moved to Buffalo for his job in 1985. Sam grew up in Amherst, a suburb of Buffalo.