Saratoga Immigration Coalition to hold walk, vigil to stress ‘All are Welcome Here’

SARATOGA SPRINGS– Temple Sinai will join with the Saratoga Immigration Coalition, a network of civic groups, faith communities and concerned individuals, in sponsoring a walk and vigil to educate the public about the positive role of immigrants in society on Thursday, Aug. 24, from 6-8 p.m. in downtown Saratoga. The walk will start from three locations. Union Avenue near the track entrance, Beekman Street, and North Broadway near the City Center and Temple Sinai. The locations were chosen for their current and historical connections to immigrants, according to organizers. The track is home to immigrant backstretch workers; Beekman Street was once a hub of Italian and Irish immigrants; and Broadway signifies the impact immigrants have on daily life in Saratoga. It will conclude at the The Spirit of Life” statue in Congress Park with a vigil program.

Individuals are welcome to walk from any location they choose, and if they wish they may attend the vigil in Congress Park only. Walk participants are encouraged to register in advance at www.signupgenius.com/go/508084caeac29a2fd0-allare.

“The purpose of the “All Are Welcome Here Walk & Vigil” is to educate the public about the unseen, yet vital part immigrants play in our lives and to show support of and gratitude to those immigrants,” said organizer Maxine Lautenberg, a member of Temple Sinai in Saratoga Springs. “The walk and vigil is to be quite different from a protest, or an event to express disapproval of current policies and procedures directed at immigrants.” Lautenberg added.

The coalition, which includes the Presbyterian New England Congregational Church, Saratoga Friends Meeting, Saratoga Unites, the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Saratoga Springs, the Saratoga Springs United Methodist Church, and event sponsors Saratoga Springs Human Rights Task Force, BEST -Back Stretch Employee Service Team and the MLK Project of Saratoga seeks to raise awareness and appreciation for the contributions of the immigrant community.

The vigil will be non-political, calling on local artists, immigrants and concerned individuals to share with spoken word and song. All planning to attend are asked to bring an electric votive candle or other electric light.

“Saratoga Immigration Coalition volunteers will assist participants along the route.

Volunteers wanting to participate in a sign making session prior to the walk can join the coalition, hosted by the Temple Sinai Social Action Committee, at the temple, 509 Broadway on Monday, Aug. 21, from 5-8 p.m. Those planning to attend are asked to bring art supplies.

Information is available at https://www.evensi.us/all-are-welcome-here-walk-and-vigil-congress-park-downtown/219915747 or contact the “All Are Welcome Here Walk & Vigil” committee organizer Maxine Lautenberg at 518-951-0702.