Schenectady Center garage sale set for Oct. 22; Donations accepted through Oct. 20

SCHENECTADY –Gently used items will be accepted for the Schenectady Jewish Community Garage Sale on Wednesday, Oct. 18, and Thursday, Oct.19, from 9:30 a.m. to 12.p.m. and 4- 7 p.m. and on Friday, Oct. 20, from 9:30 a.m. -12 p.m.

The garage sale is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. A presale with a $5 entry is set for 8:30 a.m. and a bag sale is scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m. Proceeds from the sales will go to the early childhood education and after school programs at the Center.

Items sought include; furniture, baby items, toys, housewares and decorative items, kitchenware, sporting goods, bags and personal accessories, should be clean, usable, and in good condition. Newer electronics (excluding tube TVs, outdated computers, and VHS tapes) that are in good working order will also be accepted.

All donations are tax deductible and may be dropped off at the Center, 2565 Balltown Rd., Schenectady in the auditorium.

Volunteer options and other information may be obtained by calling 518-377-8803.