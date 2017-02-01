Screwball comedies to be focus for Kipp, movie buff, at Gates of Heaven breakfast program on Feb. 12

SCHENECTADY–“The History of the Movie Industry: Screwball Comedies” will be the theme of the upcoming Congregation Gates of Heaven’s Brotherhood Breakfast and Speaker Program on Sunday, Feb. 12. The speaker will be Dennis Kipp, father of Gates’ member Jonathan Kipp. The program, open to the public, will be held at the temple, 852 Ashmore Ave., Schenectady. It begins with breakfast at 10 a.m.

The breakfast is $4, but free for Gates Brotherhood members. The speaker is scheduled to begin at about 10:30 and the lecture is free. No reservations are needed.

Kipp, making his fourth presentation on the movie industry at a brotherhood program, is a life-long movie fan and self-taught movie buff. He spent his formative years going to movies while other children were playing Little League. Now, in his retirement years, Kipp continues to educate himself and others, teaching about movies at the Academy for Life Long Learning, affiliated with Empire State College.