Senior luncheon and program on to feature bagpipe demonstration at Gates Of Heaven

SCHENECTADY– Allyson Crowley-Duncan will be the featured performer and speaker at the Congregation Gates of Heaven “Senior Moments” lunch and program on Wednesday, Nov. 15, from noon to 2 p.m. Crowley-Duncan will discuss the bagpipes and demonstrate how they work at the temple, 852 Ashmore Ave., Schenectady. The program, facilitated by Rabbi Eleanor Pearlman, is free and open to the public.

Crowley-Duncan is a multi-instrumentalist and performs at weddings, military ceremonies, holiday gatherings, funerals, and other events. She is a recent college graduate with a bachelor’s degree in music, and is studying instrumental performance before starting her studies towards a master’s degree and doctorate in music theory.

Reservations may be made with Kathy Laws at klaws@cgoh.org or by calling 518-374-8173. A $5 donation/ admission is suggested.