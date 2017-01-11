Senior Moments luncheon to focus on brains and area senior programs

SCHENECTADY–Congregation Gates of Heaven will hold its next Senior Moments lunch and program on Wednesday, Jan. 18, from noon to 2 p.m. The luncheon will be held at the temple, 852 Ashmore Ave., Schenectady. Guest speakers will be Sheryl Kaplan and Lisa Weber.

Kaplan is the daughter of Gates of Heaven members Asa and Judith Kaplan and is a licensed clinical social worker and a credentialed prevention professional with an expertise in the application of brain-based research for social work and related professions. She will discuss the newest findings in brain research and review ways to have a brain-healthy lifestyle and some simple strategies to improve one’s ability to learn and remember new things.

Weber is a congregant of and Niskayuna Town Board member. A representative from the Niskayuna Senior Center will accompany Weber, and the two will discuss the senior programs that are offered by the Town of Niskayuna Senior Center. The senior programs are open to all (one need not live in Niskayuna to attend).

Reservations may be made with Kathy Laws at klaws@cgoh.org or by calling call the office at 374-8173. The Senior Moments Luncheon, facilitated by Rabbi Eleanor Pearlman, is free and open to the public. Donations of up to $5 are accepted.