Seniors, SJCC tweens create peace murals: Community can help create more doves

SCHENECTADY–Schenectady County-area seniors and Schenectady Jewish Community Center (SJCC) tweens came together to decorate dove cutouts to create two murals, one at the B’nai B’rith House and the other, at the SJCC. The mural projects were inspired by, and in solidarity with the “Wings for Peace” mural located at the Neve Eshkol Culture and Leisure Center in the Eshkol region in Israel. The murals both here, and there were dedicated to the makers’ wish for peace in the area and worldwide.

While decorating the doves, the two generations had a chance for conversation and discussed peace.

Many of the seniors were part of the Center’s L*E*V—a monthly program that provides educational, social and community activities for senior citizens and for those with disabilities under the program’s three pillars—Learning, Enrichment, and Volunteering. Other senior participants were from the “Friendship Cafes” of the Catholic Charities Senior & Caregiver Support Services, the Cornell Cooperative Extension and Senior and Long Term Care of Schenectady County located at Ten Eyck Senior Dining Center, Scotia-Glenville Senior Center, and the Duanesburg Senior Dining Center.

The community is invited to help expand the murals by downloading the template of the dove cutout, and coloring and sending to: Judy Ben-Ami, SJCC, 2565 Balltown Rd., Schenectady.

Information may be obtained at the website, http://www.schenectadyjcc.org/main/wings-for-peace-project/.