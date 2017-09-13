Our next print edition will be September 14.
Our next eNews will be September 14.

Candle Lighting Time for Albany, NY:
Friday, September 15, 2017 6:46 pm

Sept. 17 to be Apple & Honey Festival at SJCC

SCHENECTADY–In celebration of fall and the new year, the Schenectady Jewish Community Center, 2565 Balltown Rd., Schenectady will host the Apple and Honey Festival on Sunday, Sept. 17, from 2 – 4 p.m.

The event will feature Rosh Hashanah-inspired activities including challah making, an apple/honey tasting, and Rosh Hashanah greeting card making and birthday cake areas. Programming will also include face painting, pony rides, a petting zoo, a bouncy house, an apple blaster, games, and food.

Information may be obtained by calling 518-377-8803.

 

On September 13, 2017
