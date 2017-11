Edwin L Phillips, left, and Dr. Harvey S. Sutton, right, recently received service awards in Bethlehem Lodge # 85 F&AM in Delmar. Phillips received a 60 year-award and Sutton received a 70 year-award. Phillips is a member of Temple Israel in Albany and a business owner. Sutton was employed as a dentist and is also known as a sculptor and artist. The lodge also celebrated Sutton’s 100th birthday on the same occasion.