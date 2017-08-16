Shalom Festival in Saratoga to feature music by Oneg Shemesh, magic with Joey D.,  Shofar Factory

SARATOGA SPRINGS– The Shalom Festival, Sunday Aug. 20, 11-6 p.m. in Congress Park, E. Congress St., Saratoga, will feature Joey D., a magician, and the Oneg Shemesh Band. There will also be arts and crafts for kids, a Shofar Factory, Saratoga Art Fest, the Jewish Book Maven, craft, jewelry, pocketbook and other vendors, face painting and a variety of snacks.

Joey D. (Joey DiDonna) has been a performing magician/comedian in N.Y., Mass. and Conn. for 20 years. He is also known for his balloon twisting talent.

Oneg Shemesh, whose first name in Hebrew means “ultimate joy,” is an Israeli-born guitarist and singer. His crafted songs and genre blending, music, combines spiritual aspects of modern Orthodox culture with a folk rock sensibility. Whether singing about “Shining the Light Forward” or one’s personal responsibilities in “Only I,” his music is evocative, inspirational, and powerful and always exciting and upbeat, according to organizers.

Raised in Israel on Moshav Modi’in near Tel Aviv, Shemesh established The Moshav Band, an Israeli American-Jewish folk rock band, combining Jewish music with alternative rock, folk and reggae that has toured throughout Israel, the United States and Canada.

Part of the Jewish Federation of Northeastern N.Y.’s Saratoga Jewish Cultural Festival, the Shalom Festival is

open to the public and free of charge with the exception of the Shofar Factory.

Rabbi Abba Rubin, co director of the Saratoga Chabad, at saratorah@gmail.com or 518-526 -0773 can provide festival details.