Shalom Food Pantry slates challah sale; orders needed by Sept. 13

ALBANY–The Shalom Food Pantry is selling fresh and homemade round challahs for Rosh Hashanah to raise funds and awareness. All challah must be pre-ordered by Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m.

The varieties on sale are regular, whole wheat, traditional raisin and apple craisin. The challahs are $6 each. Pick up will be at Bethlehem Chabad, 393 Delaware Ave., Delmar on Sunday, Sept. 17, or Monday, Sept. 18, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Challah orders may be made online www.shalomfoodpantry.com/loaves-of-love or by contacting Chanie Simon at the food pantry at 518- 439-4919, or Chanie@shalomfoodpantry.com.

On August 30, 2017
