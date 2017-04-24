Our next print edition will be April 27.
Our next eNews will be April 27.

Candle Lighting Time for Albany, NY:
Friday, April 28, 2017 7:34 pm

Sol Greenberg, longtime Albany County district attorney dies at 95

By Carol DeMare
Albany Times Union
Sol Greenberg, legendary district attorney of Albany County who served as chief prosecutor for a quarter of a century before retiring in 2000, died Thursday. He was 95.

A striking figure with wavy silver hair, square jaw and his familiar pipe clenched between his teeth, Greenberg, a Democrat who became a political institution, was a popular vote-getter. He relished making the rounds of gatherings, political and otherwise, shaking hands and sharing anecdotes, whether it was an election year or not.

To read the complete story, please click here.

Byjwadmin
On April 24, 2017
LocalNews
0
0

Related Articles

0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*