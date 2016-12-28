Stanley Metzner, CEO of Armory car dealership, dies at 91

By Paul Grondahl

Albany Times Union – ALBANY — Stanley Metzner, who ran his family’s Armory Automotive dealership for more than 60 years with extraordinary business acumen and deep humility, died Monday at his home after suffering a major stroke a week ago. He was 91.

“He came into work right up until his stroke, when he literally no longer could make it in,” said his son, Donald Metzner. His father passed on the CEO title to his son just a year ago and became CEO emeritus.

He lived in the house he built in 1959 off Western Avenue on the edge of the Pine Hills neighborhood. He drove cars from the used-car lot, typically economy models, often without air-conditioning. He never had an office.

Stanley Metzner grew up in an automotive business founded by his father, Anthony Metzner, in 1918. It began as Armory Garage at Nos. 8 and 12 Sherman Street in Albany in an era when the newfangled driving machines were stored during the winter months in favor of a more reliable horse-and-buggy.

