‘Star Trek” and religion to be focus of Temple Gates’ Thursday program series, Jan. 5

SCHENECTADY–Congregation Gates of Heaven continues its series of evening programs, First Thursday Adult Education Talks, with Rabbi David Eligberg of Temple Israel in Albany on Thursday, Jan. 5, at Temple Gates, 852 Ashmore Ave., from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Eligberg will discuss “Religion in Star Trek from 22nd to 24th Century.”

Eligberg, who was born and raised in Montreal, Quebec, was ordained in 1985 by the Jewish Theological Seminary. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Columbia University, and a bachelors’ degree in Talmud from The Seminary College of Jewish Studies, a master’s degree in Jewish studies from the Jewish Theological Seminary, and a doctorate of Hebrew Letters Honorus Causa from the Jewish Theological Seminary.

The Thursday program will host guest speakers on the first Thursday evening of each month through April. It is facilitated by Rabbi Matt Cutler, spiritual leader of the congregation, and Arnold Rotenberg, the temple’s director of Congregational Jewish Living.

Each talk will be free-standing and is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required. Details are available from the temple at 518-374-8173.