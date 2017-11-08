Storytelling performance: Tellabration! 2017 – Challenges to feature Sandy Schuman on Nov. 12

SCHENECTADY– Story Circle at Proctors is presenting “Tellabration!TM 2017: Challenges” on Sunday, Nov. 12, at 3:30 p.m. in the GE Theatre. The live spoken word performance of contemporary and traditional stories for adults and teens will feature Sandy Schuman of Albany, a member of Temple Israel and a trustee of Hebrew Academy. He will relate, “Song of the Century.” It tells the story of the #1 song in the list of “365 Best Songs of the Century” and how it came to be written.

Other featured storytellers will be Kate Dudding of Clifton Park, Margaret French of Saratoga, Marni Gillard of Schenectady, Christie Keegan of Saratoga, Bonnie Mion of New Baltimore, Claire Nolan of Albany and Nancy Marie Payne of Berne, and emcee Karen Pillsworth, storyteller laureate of Kingston.

Tellabration!TM is a project of the National Storytelling Network www.storynet.org .

Producer Kate Dudding explains, “This year’s theme allows us to share humorous, heart-warming and/or dramatic tales of people dealing with challenges. All of our tellers can be viewed on YouTube channel: YouTube.com/storybystory.”

Tickets are $12, $10 for groups of 8 or more, and $6 for students. The Proctors Box Office at 518-346-6204, 432 State St., Schenectady can provide ticket information. Details about the storytelling organization may be obtained by calling 518-383-4620.