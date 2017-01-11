Storytelling program on Jan. 19 to focus on theme “Am I My Brother’s or Sister’s Keeper?”

SCHENECTADY–Storytellers of various religious faiths are invited to share stories addressing the question, “Am I My Brother’s or Sister’s Keeper?” on Thursday, Jan. 19, 6- 9 p.m. at the Islamic Community Center of the Capital District, 21 North Lansing Rd., Schenectady. The annual “Tent of Abraham, Sarah and Hagar” program will begin at 6 with a vegetarian potluck meal. Storytelling will be from 7:15 to 8:45 p.m.

Those planning to attend are invited to bring a dish to share.

Mussarat Chaudhry, Sandy Schuman and Anne Snyder will start the program with stories from their respective Muslim, Jewish and Christian faith traditions, and then those attending will be invited to relate their own stories.

The “Tent of Abraham, Sarah and Hagar” program was initiated in 2006 as a way to celebrate the confluence of holy days that year. It is a program of the Interfaith Story Circle of the Tri-City Area that was founded in 1993 to promote understanding, respect and friendship among people of diverse cultures, ethical traditions and religions by facilitating the sharing of stories.

Anne Snyder at 518-469-3480 or by e-mail, anneveronica50@hotmail.com can provide details.