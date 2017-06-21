Student winners of local Holocaust essay contest noted at ceremony

Winning essayists of the 2017 B’nai B’rith Capital Area Holocaust Essay Contest are Meghan Emery of the Loudonville Christian School in the high school division and Claire Pike of the Ravenna-Coeymans Middle School. The award ceremony was held on June 7 at the Jewish Federation of Northeastern New York. Contest Chairperson Bob Michaels was emcee of the program, and students read their essays aloud.

Assembly Member Phil Steck awarded certificates to the top three winners in each category, and spoke to the audience about what he considers the unusual circumstances this year, indicating that the contest followed a rancorous national election that gave rise to incidents of intolerance in communities and in schools.

Second and third place winners in the high school division are Charlotte Ashley of the Loudonville Christian School, 2nd place, and Andrea Lurie of Guilderland High School, 3rd place.

Middle school student Grace Rohde of the Iroquois Middle School earned 2nd place and

Kylie Flores of the Loudonville Christian School was announced as the middle school 3rd place winner.

Sponsoring teachers were: Nicole Weiss, Ravenna-Coeymans Middle School; Frank Adamo, Iroquois Middle School; Dennis Frank, Iroquois Middle School; Michelle Nietfeld, Loudonville Christian School and Brenna Autrey, Guilderland High School.

The annual contest to promote Holocaust awareness is supported by the Jewish Federation, the Sternlicht Holocaust Memorial Fund, Schenectady B’nai B’rith Unit 879, Albany, B’nai B’rith Gideon Lodge, the Brotherhood of Temple Gates of Heaven in Schenectady, and individual donors.