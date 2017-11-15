Tanner artworks on display at the SJCC

SCHENECTADY– The exhibit, “Faces and Other Spaces” by artist and craftswoman Marilyn Tanner continues at the Robert and Dorothy Ludwig Schenectady Jewish Community Center, 2565 Balltown Rd., Schenectady through December 31

“Faces, human or otherwise, capture my imagination,” said Tanner. “I collect and create them. I have eclectic tastes in art and design and my collection of oddities has inspired my own creative efforts. I am an autodidact and love to dabble in different modalities and styles. I am passionate about collecting and creating.”

The exhibition includes works using zentangle, needlepoint, collage, ceramics, polymer, art quilting, painting, needle felting, and weaving.

Tanner is a life-long resident of Niskayuna,. She attended Temple University in Philadelphia and briefly lived in Israel on Kibbutz Na’an. Tanner is a

member of both Congregations Gates of Heaven and Beth Israel.

Lady: Zentangle technique and marker by Marilyn Tanner.