Teacher of high schoolers to discuss his efforts to teach the Holocaust, and his book

Matthew Rozell

The efforts of Hudson Falls High School history teacher Matthew Rozell in teaching the Holocaust to his students will be noted in a free program at the Shaaray Tefila Synagogue, 68, Bay St., Glens Falls on Sunday, June 11. The 7 p.m. program, open to the community, is also sponsored by Temple Beth El, and the Glens Falls Chapter of Hadassah,

Rozell will speak about, and sign his book A Train Near Magdeburg, which was created as a result of class projects to connect the surviving 2, 500 prisoners  who had been left to die on a train heading to a concentration camp in 1945 with the American tank soldiers who rescued them.

Rozell, who taught at the high school for 30 years, will soon retire from working as a teacher at the high school.

Reservations and information may be obtained by calling 792-4945.

On May 31, 2017
