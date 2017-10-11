Teaching the Holocaust to be topic for three scholars at annual Kieval colloquium

The Hayyim and Esther Kieval Institute for Jewish-Christian Studies at Siena College has announced its 32nd annual colloquium for the afternoon of Sunday, Oct.15, and Monday morning Oct. 16. This year the Institute will host a three-way dialogue, “Teaching Our Children about the Holocaust,” featuring Jewish, Muslim, and Christian speakers: Daniel Reich, curator and director of education, Holocaust Museum and Learning Center, St. Louis, Mo.; Dr. Mehnaz Afridi, associate professor of Religion and director, Holocaust, Genocide & Interfaith Education Center, Manhattan College; and Fr. David Bossman, professor of Jewish-Christian Studies Seton Hall University, N.J. The event is free and open to the public.

Greetings and formal presentations begin on Sunday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. in the Key Auditorium, Roger Bacon Hall, Room 202 on the Siena College Campus, with Dr. Peter Zaas, the institute’s director, presiding. The event continues with informal discussion on Monday morning from 10-12 over a kosher brunch, with Rabbi Rena Kieval, the Institute’s chairwoman presiding. Bishop Edward Scharfenberger of the Albany Roman Catholic Diocese will offer final greetings, and assess the state of Catholic-Jewish relations in the Capital District over the past year.

Those interested in attending may register at siena.edu/Kieval.

The Kieval Institute was founded in 1983, with the late Rabbi Hayyim Kieval as its founding director. It sponsors these annual colloquia, a spring lecture series, the Colonie Jewish Association Annual Lecture, supports the Kieval Collection in the Standish Library at Siena College, supports faculty research and faculty and student participation in Siena’s annual Religious Studies study tours. Dr. Zaas at 518-783-2361 can provide details.