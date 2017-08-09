Temple Israel of Catskill to hold open house August 11

Temple Israel of Catskill, the only Reform Jewish congregation in Greene and Columbia counties will hold an open house on Friday evening, Aug. 11. A wine and cheese reception will be held at 7 p.m. at the temple, 220 Spring St. Members of the congregation will share their experiences and relate the Temple’s history. At 7:30 a Shabbat services will be held, with musical accompaniment and led by Rabbi Zoe Zak, spiritual leader of the congregation. An oneg will follow the service.

Organizers report that all are welcome at Temple Israel regardless of age, marital status, sexual orientation, gender, or race.

Information about the congregation’s L’Hadlik Hebrew School, which starts in September, will be available.

Those planning to attend are asked to make reservations, but they are not necessary.