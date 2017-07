CATSKILL–Temple Israel of Catskill, 220 Spring St. will hold its annual rummage sale on Sunday, July 30, and Monday, July 31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Furniture, household goods, leather goods, and garden supplies will be sold.

A pancake breakfast will run concurrently with the tag sale on Sunday, July 30 from 9 a.m.until noon. The cost of the breakfast for adults is $5 and $3 for children under the age of 10.

The temple office at 518-943-5758 can provide details.