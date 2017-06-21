Temple Israel of Catskill to honor building founders on Shabbat, June 23

CATSKILL–Temple Israel of Catskill will honor several local families who helped establish its current building at 220 Spring St., 40 years ago, on Friday, June 23, with a program at the temple starting at 5 p.m. The building that houses the only Reform Jewish congregation in Columbia and Greene counties was donated and constructed after a fire destroyed the original temple building on Main St. in Catskill.

Reservations, which are required may be made by calling 518-943-2177 and leaving a message. There is no charge for the program or dinner, however the Temple Israel of Catskill Cemetery Committee, which is sponsoring the event, will accept donations.