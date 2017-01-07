Temple Sinai receives $10,650 grant: Congregation to replace flooring in annex

SARATOGA SPRINGS–Temple Sinai, a Reform synagogue located in a historic building at 509 Broadway, has received a $10,650 grant from the Alfred Z. Solomon Charitable Trust. The grant will replace flooring in the Temple Sinai annex, a 20-year-old rear addition to the building used for education, conferences, and other events, Temple Sinai President Phyllis Wang has reported.

Temple Sinai opens its door for community organizations, such as AA and Spectrum Life Strategies, and public events, such as First Night Saratoga, the Dance Flurry, and the “Mooncatcher” Project. The congregation also hosts programming provided through Saratoga Jewish Community Arts and the summer Saratoga Jewish Cultural Festival. The building additionally serves the Saratoga Jewish Community for congregational gatherings, such as b’nai mitzvot or holiday festivities and may also be divided into classrooms for educational use. The space accommodates about 150 people.

In 1966, the Temple Sinai congregation purchased the building at 509 Broadway to establish a permanent meeting space for Saratoga Springs’ Reform Jewish community, its partners in schools, and other religious and secular groups. The building has undergone several changes in function since its construction in the 1840s.

Originally, it was a residence for the owner of the Saratoga Sentinel, John Davidson, and his family. The building remained in the Davidson family until 1890, when Dr. Frederick Resseguie purchased it. Under his ownership, the façade was remodeled in the Colonial Revival style.

In 1956, Dr. Resseguie willed the property to the YMCA. It served as that organization’s home until Temple Sinai purchased it in 1966. In 1995, the rear addition was added to the building to provide additional space for the congregation’s events and religious school classes.

Since the mid-1980s, Temple Sinai’s spiritual leaders, Rabbis Linda Motzkin and Jonathan Rubenstein have followed in the spirit of the congregation’s founders to further the congregation’s role as a part of the Saratoga Springs community through both religious and secular activities such as the “Bread &Torah” Project, and providing space for various community meetings.