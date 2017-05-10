Temple Sinai screening brings thought provoking film to Saratoga May 15

SARATOGA SPRINGS– “The Attack” will be shown on Monday, May 15, at 6:30 p.m. at Temple Sinai, 509 Broadway. The 2012 102-minute dramatic film of Lebanese-American director Ziad Doueiri is based on a book by Algerian writer Yasmina Khadra.

The film tells the tale of Amin Jaafari an Arab and an Israeli, a secular Muslim who is a full-fledged Israeli citizen, and a respected surgeon at an elite Tel Aviv hospital who suddenly discovers that his wife has died in a suicide bombing in Tel Aviv, and that she may have committed the bombing which killed 17. Jaafari is first suspected as an accomplice. But after being subjected to a harsh interrogation, he is released, leaving him to face a harsh new reality. He will never again be a trusted member of Israeli society, even though he has committed no crime, and worse yet, the woman he shared his life with turns out to be someone he didn’t know.

Doueiri, himself a child of the Lebanese civil war, violated both Lebanese law and long-standing Arab custom by making a film in Israel, one that acknowledges that Israelis are human beings rather than monsters. The film is banned in Lebanon.

‘“The Attack” is the best kind of anti-war propaganda film, calm in feeling and mood, yet truly terrifying in showing the scourge of our age: terrorism, which can strike anybody, anywhere, at any time,” says Phyllis Wang, coordinator of Saratoga Jewish Community Arts, presenter of the film. “It’s hard to think of a movie which as subtly and smartly presents various positions in a dispute, without coming down on any one side.”

A panel discussion and dessert reception will follow the screening. A $5 donation is requested. Information and reservations may be obtained by calling 518-584 -8730, ext. 2 or e-mailing the office@saratogasinai.org.