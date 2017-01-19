The Common Core tests to be reviewed at CGOH Brotherhood breakfast

SCHENECTADY –“The Common Core Examinations in New York State” will be the topic of the Congregation Gates of Heaven’s Brotherhood Breakfast and Speaker Program on Sunday, Jan. 22. Speakers will be Rachel Rourke, Niskayuna teacher and Gates of Heaven member, and John Yagielski, former acting Niskayuna school superintendent. The program, open to the public, will be held at the temple, 852 Ashmore Ave., Schenectady. It begins with a free breakfast for CGOH Brotherhood members at 10 a.m.

Organizers explain, that the Common Core has been controversial since its inception, with many parents opting out of the tests on behalf of their children. Opt-outs raise issues relating to the statistical validity of the tests as indicators of the quality of education and of teaching in any state or school district, as opt-outs are unlikely to be random.

Non-brotherhood members may attend the breakfast for $4. The free discussion, open to the community, is scheduled to begin at about 10:30. No reservations are needed. Program Chairperson Bob Michaels at bam@ramtrac.com can provide details..

About Congregation Gates of Heaven:

Founded in 1854, Gates is the oldest Jewish congregation in Schenectady County, and is affiliated with the Union for Reform Judaism.

