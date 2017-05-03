The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: A young woman’s explorations of the refugee complexities in Israel to be featured in Saratoga program on May 9

SARATOGA SPRINGS – Jazlyn Hellman, a member of the Temple Sinai community, will talk about her life-changing experiences volunteering at the Bialik-Rogozin School in Tel Aviv and working with the African refugee community as well as her view of the current realities faced by refugees in Israel. Her program, “The Good,The Bad and the Ugly” is slated for Tuesday, May 9, at 7 p.m. at Temple Sinai in Saratoga Springs. A dessert reception will follow the Saratoga Jewish Community Arts film and discussion.

Hellman took a gap year from her studies at McGill University in Montreal, Canada to volunteer in Israel. She will use the 2011 Academy Award winning short documentary “Strangers No More” (created by Karen Goodman and Kirk Simon) to help lay out the picture of what it is like for immigrant children coming from difficult circumstances and the efforts to acculturate them to a new life in a new society.

The Bialik-Rogozin School, where Hellman volunteered, and the setting of the documentary. is a public school located in an area of Tel Aviv with many refugee and immigrant families. The school welcomes students from 48 countries —Jews, Christians and Muslims alike. Many arrive fleeing violent pasts. Others have limited if any prior education.

“Strangers No More” focuses on three students, seen over the course of an entire school year: an Eritrian refugee from Ethiopia, a traumatized South African girl, and a teen from Darfur.

“Jazlyn is an exceptional young woman who had the opportunity to spend a gap year learning and working in Israel and as a result is forever changed” says Phyllis Wang, coordinator of Saratoga Jewish Community Arts, sponsor of the program. “Her maturity, poise and social conscience gave her a sophisticated understanding of people, a gift she hopefully will use for “tikkkun olam”…to repair the world.”

Information and reservations may be obtained by calling 518-584-8730, ext. 2 or office@saratogasinai.org.