‘The Isle of Klezbos’ in concert at Shaara Tfille as part of Saratoga Jewish Cultural Festival

SARATOGA SPRINGS–Congregation Shaara Tfille/The Jewish Community Center of Saratoga Springs will present a concert by “The Isle of Klezbos” on Sunday, June 18, at 2 p.m. It will be held at the synagogue, 84 Weibel Ave., Saratoga Springs as part of the 2017 Saratoga Jewish Cultural Festival.

“The Isle of Klezbos” is an all-women klezmer group that combines tradition with irreverence and respect. The group performs a repertoire that includes rambunctious to neo-traditional folk dance, mystical melodies, Yiddish swing and retro tango, late Soviet-era Jewish drinking song, re-grooved standards and genre-defying originals.

Based in New York City, the band has toured from Vienna to Vancouver. Formed in 1998 by drummer/leader Eve Sicular, “The Isle of Klezbos” features alumnae of Juilliard and Eastman Schools of Music and has been honored with awards from New York State Council on the Arts, Outmusic and Sparkplug Foundation. Bandmates performed in Sicular’s musical documentary theater piece “ J. Edgar Klezmer: Songs from My Grandmother’s FBI Files” and several also play together in “Metropolitan Klezmer,” an octet formed in 1994.

Following the band’s latest CD release entitled Live From Brooklyn, the band was invited to perform at the Broadway supper club Feinstein’s 54 Below. The band has enjoyed collaborations with Grammy-nominated Scissor Sisters (studio sessions), performer/playwright Lisa Kron, artist Kiki Smith, and singer/songwriter Jill Sobule.

Band members are:

Drummer/leader/film scholar Eve Sicular formed the “Isle of Klezbos” in 1998 and the Metropolitan Klezmer octet in 1994. She has produced the two bands’ seven CDs.

Trumpet/flugelhorn player Pam Fleming is a graduate of Eastman School of Music. She composes original world jazz for several groups as well as her own group “Fearless Dreamer.”

Vocalist Melissa Fogarty began as a child performer at the Metropolitan Opera and made her adult debut with New York City Opera. A graduate of Eastman School of Music, she received the Adams Fellowship at Carmel Bach Festival and Giorgio Cini Fellowship to study in Venice.

Clarinetist/saxophonist Debra Kreisberg performs, composes, arranges and records with Latin jazz groups Los Mas Valientes and Anaisa. A graduate of the Eastman School of Music with an MM in jazz studies from Manhattan School of Music, Kreisberg also teaches woodwinds playing and is on the 92Y School of Music’s faculty. She was the managing director of educational outreach at the 92nd Street Y where she developed and implemented arts programming for NYC public schools.

Bassist Saskia Lane, a San Francisco native, began her classical training on violin at age of 4 and took up bass as she turned 11. Her musical path eventually put her on a train bound for New York City, where she received her master’s degree from The Juilliard School.

Born in Nagoya, Japan, accordionist/pianist Shoko Nagai has been evolving as a professional musician and composer for 16 years. In 2005, she received a grant from Philadelphia Music Project for Jazz Jaunts for artists to compose premieres with music traditions from their cultural roots.

Admission will be $5 per person, but free for students with ID. A dessert reception will follow the performance Those planning to attend are asked to make reservations by calling 584-2370 or e-mailing saratogajcc@albany.twcbc.com.