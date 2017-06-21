The nature of humor in Israel to be theme for Center’s Stein luncheon on June 29

The third program in the Albany Jewish Community Center’s 4 –part 2017 Jules and Paula Stein Live and Learn Lecture – Lunch Series will be held on Thursday, June 29, 11a.m. in the Center’s auditorium, 340 Whitehall Rd. Al Kustanowitz presents: Israel is a Funny Country. A book sale and signing of Kustanowitz’s books follows lunch. The program is open to the community.

Kustanowitz will examine the nature of humor in Israel, presenting funny TV commercials, food stories, Israeli comedy, satire, parody, simcha celebrations and endearing aspects of Israeli culture, exposing quirks of Israeli life.

Jewish Humor Central, an internet blog, was founded by Kustanowitz in 2009 to daily entertain readers and to counteract depressing news. Each day thousands of subscribers in 160 countries get the blog by e–mail, Facebook and Twitter. Kustanowitz, who lives in New Jersey, gives lectures and has written nine books on Jewish humor.

Cost for the lunch program is $15, $13 for a Center member. The kosher lunch is under supervision of the Vaad Hakashruth of the Capital District. Prepaid reservations are required in the Albany JCC’s senior adult office, 438-6651, ext. 112, ClaireS@albanyjcc.org.