Theodore Bikel, Sholom Aleichem to be themes for AJCC luncheon; lecturer to discuss her film

ALBANY– Marsha Lebby will show a film co-written and co-produced with John Lollos: “Theodore Bikel: In the Shoes of Sholom Aleichem” on Thursday, June 8, 10:30 a.m. at the Sidney Albert Albany Jewish Community Center, 340 Whitehall Rd., Albany. She will comment on the film and answer questions. The second program in the 2017 Jules and Paula Stein Live and Learn Lecture – Lunch Series will be held in the Center’s auditorium. The program, open to the community, will include a luncheon under the supervision of the Vaad Hakashruth of the Capital District.

Lebby, of NYC, is a contributor to A & E Television and the History Channel. As a team, Lollos and Lebby wrote and produced for PBS “A Jewish Spirit Sings,” a music-based documentary about the power of music in Jewish life featuring a variety of Jewish singers. Their Broadway comedy. “Mr. Goldwyn,” was produced by David Brown and starred Alan King as movie mogul Samuel Goldwyn. The team each won Ace Awards for “The Dr. Ruth Show” for their work producing and writing over 500 episodes.

This 2014 documentary film combined Bikel’s storytelling with an exploration of Aleichem’s life and writings. Bikel, 90 years old at the film’s release, was a performer whose career included 150 screen roles and many stage and musical productions. He played Tevye the Milkman on stage more than 2,000 times and had created two celebrated musical plays about the Russian author. Bikel died in 2015.

A pioneer of modern Jewish literature who championed the Yiddish language, Aleichem created dozens of characters. His Tevye the Milkman, Motl the Cantor’s Son and Menachem Mendl were ‘shtetl Jews’ for whom humor and pathos were two sides of the same Yiddish coin and are windows into pre-war Eastern European Jewish life, real and imagined, according to organizers.

Cost for the lecture-lunch is $15, $13 for Center members. Prepaid reservations are required in the Albany Center’s senior adult office. Information may be obtained by calling 438-6651, ext. 112, ClaireS@albanyjcc.org.