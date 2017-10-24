Our next print edition will be October 26.
Tragedy and the Will to Live: The Obsessive Art of Charlotte Salomon

Charlotte Salomon

By CATH POUND
The New York Times

The details of Charlotte Salomon’s extraordinary life tend to overshadow her work. Often likened to Anne Frank, the Jewish artist was shaped by the Nazis’ rise to power and by a suppressed family history of suicide, before her life was cut short at Auschwitz in 1943. She has inspired playsan opera, a movie and an award-winning French novel, and is the subject of a forthcoming animated film.

That Salomon’s art has so far remained little known is something the Jewish Historical Museum in Amsterdam is hoping to change by showing the artist’s legacy work, “Life? or Theater?,” comprising almost 800 gouache paintings, accompanying texts and musical references, in its entirety for the first time.

To read the complete story, please click here.

 

