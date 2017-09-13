Tribe to host High Holy Days learning session, dinner on Sept. 23

ALBANY–The Tribe, Congregation Beth Emeth’s organization for area young Jewish professionals, will sponsor an evening of worship and a learning session about the High Holy Days led by Jesse Paikan, rabbi intern, on Saturday, Sept. 23. The Shabbat Shuvah Dinner and Learn, which will be held at Beth Emeth, 100 Academy Rd., Albany, will begin at 6 p.m. with a havdalah service. Dinner will follow. The meal will include gluten-free and vegetarian options and beverages. Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring desserts to share. The program will follow at 7 p.m.

The cost of the dinner is $13 for members and $15 for non-members. Those interested in attending may register on the Beth Emeth website, bethemethalbany.org. Brad Morris at bamorris1991@gmail.com can provide details.